Owner and President, Atlantic Infra

Marilyn Grabowski is the owner and president of Atlantic Infra in Wall Township, N.J. The company is comprised of three rapidly growing certified construction companies that service the utility industry -- Atlantic Infrared, Atlantic Infrastructure and Atlantic Infra Trac. After working in the pharmaceutical industry for 15 years, Marilyn and her husband Tom started Atlantic InfraRed in a closet office of their home. Sixteen years later, company owns a 15,000 square foot building and employs over 100 people.