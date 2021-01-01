Signing out of account, Standby...
Mark Flaharty
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Growth Officer of Glassbox
As chief growth officer at Glassbox, Mark Flaharty explores growth opportunities, spearheading new initiatives. He spent his early career with industry pioneers Yahoo, YouTube and Google. He brought tech businesses Criteo and SundaySky to maturity. He holds a B.A. from University of Notre Dame.
Follow Mark Flaharty on Social
Latest
6 Things Business Lose When They Can't See 100% of Customer Interactions
Gaps in understanding customer journeys could cost companies revenue, brand loyalty and customer happiness.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Katerina Antonova
Cofounder and CEO of Aeris PR
-
Patrick Parker
5X SaaS Founder
-
Vlad Rusz
CPA at Centaur Digital Corp
-
-
Sumit Aneja
Chief Executive Officer of Voxco
-
Shama Hyder
CEO of Zen Media
-
Zac Almeida
CEO of The SEO Hustler
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder