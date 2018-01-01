Mark Lancaster is CEO of SDL in Maidenhead, England, providing web content management, analytics, social intelligence, campaign management and translation services. It helps organizations leverage data-driven insights to understand what customers want, orchestrate relevant content and communications and deliver engaging and contextual experiences across languages, cultures, channels and devices.
Customer Experience
Customer Experience Should Not Be the Job of Just One Person
Structure your organization so that responsibility for overseeing consumer interactions is shared across the whole company.