Mark Vickery

Peloton (PTON) Misses Big, Gap (GPS) Beats & Raises

While The Gap posted its strongest Q2 in more than a decade, Peloton saw its bottom line and guidance shrink.

Salesforce, Williams-Sonoma Easily Top Estimates

CRM's earnings of $1.48 per share easily surpassed the 91 cents per share, swinging to growth year over year.

Nasdaq Crosses 15K for 1st Time Ever; JWN, URBN Beat

On the way to its fourth-straight up day in the market, the tech-heavy Nasdaq wound up surpassing 15K for its first time ever.

Markets Surge on Pfizer Vax Approval

Led by shares of BioNTech (BNTX), which gained +9.6% on the day, the Nasdaq zoomed ahead to its single-best trading day since May 20th and finished at...

