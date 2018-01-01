Guest Writer

SVP Product Marketing, Sales Cloud at salesforce.com

Mark Woollen is Sr. Vice President of Product Marketing for Sales Cloud at salesforce.com where he is responsible for the positioning and go-to-market strategy for Sales Cloud, the world’s number one sales app. Mr. Woollen has more than 18 years of sales, marketing and development experience, with a history of redefining market segments and delivering products that are easy to use and drive improved productivity.