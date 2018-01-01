Mark Woollen is Sr. Vice President of Product Marketing for Sales Cloud at salesforce.com where he is responsible for the positioning and go-to-market strategy for Sales Cloud, the world’s number one sales app. Mr. Woollen has more than 18 years of sales, marketing and development experience, with a history of redefining market segments and delivering products that are easy to use and drive improved productivity.
Ready for Anything
The Case for Making Sales Reps Frontline Marketers
A rep's granular knowledge of the customers and territory is potentially the richest source of leads.
B2B
To Nurture Business Customer Loyalty, Foster Community
Connecting customers with each other to discuss common challenges builds tight bonds with you.