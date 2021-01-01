Markuss Kohs

Markuss Kohs

International consultant and advisor

An international consultant and advisor, Markuss Kohs is a renowned guide for young, up and coming entrepreneurs through his initiative, Adcademy. Being a self-made entrepreneur, he is also the founder of Adsents which helps leading attorneys and law firms grow.

Latest

Blockchain

This Is How LocalTrade Is Bridging the Gap Between CeFi And DeFi

There is a growing concern about the true decentralization of DeFi apps and how to close the gap between the mainstream CeFi platforms and the innovative DeFi space. LocalTrade is a СEX platform with a DeFi soul and has come up with a solution to bring both worlds together

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like