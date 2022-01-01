Martha Weidmann

Martha Weidmann

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of NINE dot ARTS

Martha Weidmann aims to be a mentor and champion for aspiring artists and business leaders alike. NINE dot ARTS has completed over 900 projects in real-estate development, generating over $40 million in revenue for the creative economy.

https://ninedotarts.com/

Follow Martha Weidmann on Social

Latest

Leadership

4 Ways to Strengthen Recruitment, Retention and Engagement in the Wake of the Great Resignation

A massive shift in the U.S. labor market has left organizations grappling to recruit and retain qualified staff; here's what you need to know.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like