Guest Writer

Founder & CEO of Mixteka, Inc.

Mary Camacho has been leading tech companies since the 1990s. A former recipient of the Colorado Business Ethics Award (DTT), she has a master's degree from the University of Chicago. Her specialty is creating and building web products. A former product development manager for large scale CDN services, she has also launched four business-to-business/software-as-a-service products in the market.