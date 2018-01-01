Mary Camacho

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO of Mixteka, Inc.

Mary Camacho has been leading tech companies since the 1990s. A former recipient of the Colorado Business Ethics Award (DTT), she has a master's degree from the University of Chicago.  Her specialty is creating and building web products. A former product development manager for large scale CDN services, she has also launched four business-to-business/software-as-a-service products in the market.

3 Tricks for Running a Business With Your Spouse Without Divorcing or Going Broke
It's not wrong to look forward to work because you get out of the house, but it is a sign you shouldn't start a business together.
