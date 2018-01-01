Guest Writer

Co-Founder & CEO, Kii

Based in Tokyo, Masanari Arai is founder and CEO of Kii, a global, end-to-end IoT platform with a presence in China, Silicon Valley and Japan that is a member of the Allseen Alliance open source IoT consortium. He joined Intellisync in 1995 as one of its original members, where he served in various positions, including VP Product Marketing, VP Business Development, GM for Asia and President of Intellisync Japan.