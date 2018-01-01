Mathew Ingram

Mathew Ingram

Senior writer
Mathew Ingram is a senior writer at Fortune. His focus is media and technology.

More From Mathew Ingram

Yahoo Fails to Soothe Investors' Fears About the Company's Future
Earnings Reports

Yahoo Fails to Soothe Investors' Fears About the Company's Future

The company boosted revenue slightly, but lost money due to traffic costs. And it failed to provide any outlook for its massive Alibaba spinoff.
3 min read
Can Reddit Save Itself by Going Back to the Future?
Leadership

Can Reddit Save Itself by Going Back to the Future?

Ellen Pao's departure as CEO is just part of the upheaval the site has been going through as it tries to grow up. But is that even possible?
6 min read
Unmanned SpaceX Rocket Explodes Minutes After Launch
SpaceX

Unmanned SpaceX Rocket Explodes Minutes After Launch

The Falcon 9 rocket's mission was to re-supply the space station. It's the third time an effort to do so has failed.
3 min read
