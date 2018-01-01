Mathew Ingram

Earnings Reports
Yahoo Fails to Soothe Investors' Fears About the Company's Future
The company boosted revenue slightly, but lost money due to traffic costs. And it failed to provide any outlook for its massive Alibaba spinoff.
Leadership
Can Reddit Save Itself by Going Back to the Future?
Ellen Pao's departure as CEO is just part of the upheaval the site has been going through as it tries to grow up. But is that even possible?
SpaceX
Unmanned SpaceX Rocket Explodes Minutes After Launch
The Falcon 9 rocket's mission was to re-supply the space station. It's the third time an effort to do so has failed.