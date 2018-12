Guest Writer

Co-Founder and CEO of One Month

Mattan Griffel is the co-founder and CEO of Y Combinator-backed One Month , an online school for accelerated learning. Mattan created One Month Rails, the bestselling online Ruby on Rails course for beginners to learn how to build web applications. He is also the NYC Ambassador to the Thousand Network, a collection of young leaders around the world and was selected as one of Forbes’ “30 Under 30” in education this year.