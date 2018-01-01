Matthew Baker

Matt Baker is a contributing writer who covers finances and growth for small businesses. His industry experience includes VP Strategy at FreshBooks, engagement manager at McKinsey & Company, and senior strategist at Google, Inc. He also wrote a children's book.
Taxes
Tackle Your Taxes Like a Pro
Self-employed workers need to plan ahead and stay organized throughout the year.
Entrepreneurs
Using Personal Insurance to Protect Your Small Business Is Like Not Having Insurance at All
The worst way to learn about your insurance policy is when they explain why your claim has been denied.
Entrepreneurs
Are Some People Born to Be Entrepreneurs?
Study shows certain childhood behaviors common among entrepreneurs.
Freelancers
Why Freelancers Need to Charge Based on Value
It's perfectly fair to charge different customers different rates depending on the value they get from your work.
Freelancing
Why Baby Boomers Make the Perfect Freelancers
Older workers have a few qualities that work to their advantage.
Artificial Intelligence
Is Artificial Intelligence Replacing Your Intelligence?
Three ways to stave off collective stupidity.
Technology
Why 'Fail Fast' Is a Disaster When It Comes to Artificial Intelligence
For typical products, going to market quickly and seeing what happens is fine. The implications of AI merit a much more considered approach.
Lessons
11 Successful Entrepreneurs Reveal What They Learned From Their First Jobs
Your first job might not be your dream career, but it still teaches valuable lessons.
News and Trends
The Career Shift From Employed to Independent
More and more folks are leaving the 9-to-5 grind for the grind of growing their own business.
Challenges
8 Entrepreneurs Share Their Best Advice for When the Going Gets Tough
How should you respond to adversity?
Employee Engagement
Here's the Secret to Improving Employee Engagement That Every Company Can Afford
Everyone benefits from a values-based culture.
Finance
The 7 Financial Habits of the Most Successful Small Business Owners
The smartest money management tactics are well known and proven but few business owners apply all of them.