Matthew Baker

Matt Baker is a contributing writer who covers finances and growth for small businesses. His industry experience includes VP Strategy at FreshBooks, engagement manager at McKinsey & Company, and senior strategist at Google, Inc. He also wrote a children's book.

Tackle Your Taxes Like a Pro
Taxes

Self-employed workers need to plan ahead and stay organized throughout the year.
5 min read
Using Personal Insurance to Protect Your Small Business Is Like Not Having Insurance at All
Entrepreneurs

The worst way to learn about your insurance policy is when they explain why your claim has been denied.
4 min read
Are Some People Born to Be Entrepreneurs?
Entrepreneurs

Study shows certain childhood behaviors common among entrepreneurs.
4 min read
Why Freelancers Need to Charge Based on Value
Freelancers

It's perfectly fair to charge different customers different rates depending on the value they get from your work.
4 min read
Why Baby Boomers Make the Perfect Freelancers
Freelancing

Older workers have a few qualities that work to their advantage.
4 min read
Is Artificial Intelligence Replacing Your Intelligence?
Artificial Intelligence

Three ways to stave off collective stupidity.
5 min read
Why 'Fail Fast' Is a Disaster When It Comes to Artificial Intelligence
Technology

For typical products, going to market quickly and seeing what happens is fine. The implications of AI merit a much more considered approach.
5 min read
11 Successful Entrepreneurs Reveal What They Learned From Their First Jobs
Lessons

Your first job might not be your dream career, but it still teaches valuable lessons.
8 min read
The Career Shift From Employed to Independent
News and Trends

More and more folks are leaving the 9-to-5 grind for the grind of growing their own business.
5 min read
8 Entrepreneurs Share Their Best Advice for When the Going Gets Tough
Challenges

How should you respond to adversity?
7 min read
Here's the Secret to Improving Employee Engagement That Every Company Can Afford
Employee Engagement

Everyone benefits from a values-based culture.
5 min read
The 7 Financial Habits of the Most Successful Small Business Owners
Finance

The smartest money management tactics are well known and proven but few business owners apply all of them.
6 min read
