Matthew Chaban

Matthew is the founder of Marketing Masters Consulting. He provides marketing workshops that show consultants & entrepreneurs how to source new clients using his Client Sourcing Process™. Matthew plays drums, advises companies how to grow, and writes regularly about sales and marketing.
Growth Strategies
Customers Aren't Acquired, They're Created
Customers aren't created through a single transaction where they buy a product or service in exchange for money.
Business Expansion
Creating A Strong Profit And Loss Performance Within New Industries
How to create a strong profit and loss performance within newly targeted industries or regions.
Marketing
How Social Media Levels the Marketing Playing Field
The more we know about our ideal prospective customer, the better we will be able to identify them amongst our social media following- and that essentially means more new customers we can acquire for little or no cost.
Marketing
Marketing 2.0: How To Make Your Marketing More Effective
A new approach to marketing effectiveness can help your business to thrive instead of survive in a modern marketing 2.0 world.
Marketing
Getting The Word Out: A Guide To Marketing Your Business' New Product Or Service
Small business owners should think of marketing as reputation building that attracts new clients.
Sales
How To Sell More (And Better) Using A Two-Step Dance
Do you find that you or your team are spending far too much time chasing down prospective customers who look promising, but barely respond?
Growth Strategies
Leveraging The Law Of Attraction To Win New Clients
In business, there are four steps we can follow to leverage the law of attraction.
Marketing
Sourcing New Clients? Decide On A Marketing Strategy First
The list of marketing strategies and options can seem endless, from things like advertising, search engine optimization, telemarketing, social media, trade shows, content, and networking events to name a few.
Sales Strategies
As An Entrepreneur, Selling Is Something You Should Celebrate- Not Delegate
If entrepreneurs want to achieve stratospheric growth for their new company, then the delegation of selling can often prevent them from achieving this.