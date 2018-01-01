Matthew Chaban

Matthew Chaban

Guest Writer
Strategic Marketing Consultant, Entrepreneur, Author

Matthew is the founder of Marketing Masters Consulting. He provides marketing workshops that show consultants & entrepreneurs how to source new clients using his Client Sourcing Process™. Matthew plays drums, advises companies how to grow, and writes regularly about sales and marketing.

More From Matthew Chaban

Customers Aren't Acquired, They're Created
Growth Strategies

Customers Aren't Acquired, They're Created

Customers aren't created through a single transaction where they buy a product or service in exchange for money.
4 min read
Creating A Strong Profit And Loss Performance Within New Industries
Business Expansion

Creating A Strong Profit And Loss Performance Within New Industries

How to create a strong profit and loss performance within newly targeted industries or regions.
5 min read
How Social Media Levels the Marketing Playing Field
Marketing

How Social Media Levels the Marketing Playing Field

The more we know about our ideal prospective customer, the better we will be able to identify them amongst our social media following- and that essentially means more new customers we can acquire for little or no cost.
3 min read
Marketing 2.0: How To Make Your Marketing More Effective
Marketing

Marketing 2.0: How To Make Your Marketing More Effective

A new approach to marketing effectiveness can help your business to thrive instead of survive in a modern marketing 2.0 world.
7 min read
Getting The Word Out: A Guide To Marketing Your Business' New Product Or Service
Marketing

Getting The Word Out: A Guide To Marketing Your Business' New Product Or Service

Small business owners should think of marketing as reputation building that attracts new clients.
5 min read
How To Sell More (And Better) Using A Two-Step Dance
Sales

How To Sell More (And Better) Using A Two-Step Dance

Do you find that you or your team are spending far too much time chasing down prospective customers who look promising, but barely respond?
5 min read
Leveraging The Law Of Attraction To Win New Clients
Growth Strategies

Leveraging The Law Of Attraction To Win New Clients

In business, there are four steps we can follow to leverage the law of attraction.
5 min read
Sourcing New Clients? Decide On A Marketing Strategy First
Marketing

Sourcing New Clients? Decide On A Marketing Strategy First

The list of marketing strategies and options can seem endless, from things like advertising, search engine optimization, telemarketing, social media, trade shows, content, and networking events to name a few.
5 min read
As An Entrepreneur, Selling Is Something You Should Celebrate- Not Delegate
Sales Strategies

As An Entrepreneur, Selling Is Something You Should Celebrate- Not Delegate

If entrepreneurs want to achieve stratospheric growth for their new company, then the delegation of selling can often prevent them from achieving this.
5 min read
