Matthew Faustman

H-1B Visas
Why It's Time to Reform the H-1B Visa Program
The very tool we need so much is complicated, time-consuming and cost-prohibitive. Why is that?
Legal Issues
The Top 7 Legal Documents for Every Startup
Put each of these in place sooner than later to avoid costly legal battles down the road.
Immigration
What Businesses Need to Know About Immigration Visas
The H-1B visas you need may be harder to obtain than you think.
Growth Strategies
How Legal Is Your Employee Wellness Program?
When Pennsylvania State University's employees refused to fill out a wellness questionnaire and penalties set in, the uproar got national attention. Here's how to avoid a similar revolt among your staff.
Starting a Business
How to Get the Drop on Legal Mishaps When Starting Up
Legal ins-and-outs can make a young entrepreneur's mind spin. Here are some tips to make legal issues less painful.