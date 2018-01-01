Matthew Faustman

Matthew Faustman

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-founder, UpCounsel

Matt Faustman is the CEO and co-founder of UpCounsel, the fastest-growing online workplace where businesses can easily hire trusted business lawyers, corporate lawyers, patent lawyers and many other types of legal professionals. He frequently posts on the UpCounsel blog on business legal issues, efficiency and the future of labor. 

Why It's Time to Reform the H-1B Visa Program
H-1B Visas

The very tool we need so much is complicated, time-consuming and cost-prohibitive. Why is that?
The Top 7 Legal Documents for Every Startup
Legal Issues

Put each of these in place sooner than later to avoid costly legal battles down the road.
What Businesses Need to Know About Immigration Visas
Immigration

The H-1B visas you need may be harder to obtain than you think.
How Legal Is Your Employee Wellness Program?
Growth Strategies

When Pennsylvania State University's employees refused to fill out a wellness questionnaire and penalties set in, the uproar got national attention. Here's how to avoid a similar revolt among your staff.
How to Get the Drop on Legal Mishaps When Starting Up
Starting a Business

Legal ins-and-outs can make a young entrepreneur's mind spin. Here are some tips to make legal issues less painful.
