Matthew Fishman is an entrepreneurship student at Farleigh Dickinson University and heads up marketing and PR at Agent Anything, a services networking company that makes it easy for businesses and individuals to hire students for errands, odd-jobs and temporary positions.
Growth Strategies
Why We Chose an Accelerator in Australia Over One in the U.S.
For our series College Treps, Matthew Fishman discusses why his startup traveled thousands of miles to participate in an accelerator, rather than join a local one.
Marketing
How to Make Your Media Strategy a Success
College entrepreneur Matthew Fishman gives us the skinny on how to implement a media and advertising strategy for your startup.
Starting a Business
How to Create Value to Reel in Investors
Student entrepreneur Matthew Fishman on how he secured funding by building up his startup.
Entrepreneurs
5 Ways to Land Press for Your Startup From Your Dorm Room
Student entrepreneur Matthew Fishman shares how to create buzz for your startup in between classes.