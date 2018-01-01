Matthew Gonnering

Matthew Gonnering

Guest Writer
CEO of Widen
Matthew Gonnering is the CEO of Widen Enterprises, a Madison, Wisc,-based digital media solutions provider. 

More From Matthew Gonnering

Does Your Business Need a Popcorn Manager?
Higher Purpose

Does Your Business Need a Popcorn Manager?

When we hired individuals with developmental disabilities to fill nontraditional work roles, our team learned lessons in understanding and purpose that made us stronger as a company.
7 min read
Why You Must Embrace the Danger of Adventure to Lead Effectively
Entrepreneur Mindset

Why You Must Embrace the Danger of Adventure to Lead Effectively

To live wondering "what if I had…?" is far more excruciating than any of the perils you'll face in your adventure.
5 min read
5 Tips For Killing 'Feardom' to Unleash Your Employees' Brilliance
Company Culture

5 Tips For Killing 'Feardom' to Unleash Your Employees' Brilliance

Are new ideas at your company tolerated only if they work and conform to the boss' viewpoint? Time to recalibrate.
6 min read
Commit to Employee Well-Being and Your Team Will Grow the Company
Well-Being

Commit to Employee Well-Being and Your Team Will Grow the Company

The pressure on CEOs to meet short-term goals becomes self defeating when employees are treated as just another cost in the equation.
6 min read
The Real Measure of a CEO's Success Can Be Found in an Ancient Greek Word
Executive Performance

The Real Measure of a CEO's Success Can Be Found in an Ancient Greek Word

A general state of being happy, healthy and prosperous should be a boss's ultimate goal.
6 min read
Make Wellness the True Aim of Your Marketing
Marketing

Make Wellness the True Aim of Your Marketing

The true aim of marketing is not to sell stuff, but rather to create balance and wellness for people.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.