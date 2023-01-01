Hui (Max) Yuan
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Xiao-i
Hui (Max) Yuan is the founder and CEO of Xiao-i, a leading artificial intelligence company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. As the top expert in the field of AI, Mr. Yuan has been invited to speak at various international forums, such as the World Economic Forum and OECD meetings.
