Mayank Bhangadia

Mayank Bhangadia

CEO & Co-Founder, Roposo, a social media platform.

Mayank Bhangadia is the co-founder at Roposo, India's one-of-a-kind 'TV by the people', where he spearheads product development besides overseeing all other functions of the company as well. He is focussed on building features on Roposo that help the platform grow on a non-linear basis and make content creation smoother and more seamless for users.

After completing his B.Tech in Engineering Physics from IIT Delhi, Mayank pursued an MS in Management with a major in Finance from ESCP Europe and an MS in Petroleum Economics from IFP Paris.  He began his career as a Management Consultant at Schlumberger Business Consulting. He worked here for about three years, prior to which he was interning with the Energy Division of the Planning Commission of India for a year. He then embarked on the entrepreneurial route to start Giveter, a gifting platform, and then co-founded Roposo.

More From Mayank Bhangadia

On-board the 2017 Social Express - What the Year Brought for Social Media and What's Next
Social Media

On-board the 2017 Social Express - What the Year Brought for Social Media and What's Next

In 2017, social media got smarter and the platforms were employing technology to optimize user experience
5 min read
How The Dynamics of Social Media Platforms are Changing
Social Media

How The Dynamics of Social Media Platforms are Changing

It has changed from the initial informative to an interactive platform
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.