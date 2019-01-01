My Queue

Mayke Nagtegaal

Guest Writer
COO, MessageBird
Mayke Nagtegaal is the COO of MessageBird, an Amsterdam-based cloud communications platform which, in 2017, raised the largest-ever investment -- $60 million -- by a European software company. Nagtegaal previously served as MessageBird's CFO and as a tax advisor at HVK Stevens Belastingadvies in Amsterdam and PwC in Utrecht. A former professional athlete, Nagtegaal speed-skated with the North Holland Region/Utrecht KNSB from 2005 to 2008.

Risk-Taking at a Startup Is a Lot Like Speed Skating, Says This Former Professional Athlete

Risk-Taking at a Startup Is a Lot Like Speed Skating, Says This Former Professional Athlete

Mayke Nagtegall competed with the Royal Dutch Skaters Association. Today, she maneuvers the hair-raising curves of a cloud-technology startup.
8 min read