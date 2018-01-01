Guest Writer

CEO & Co-Founder. FloCareer

With about 15 years of rich experience in the technology domain across the globe, Mehul Bhatt took the big leap into entrepreneurship with FloCareer to solve pressing needs in skills improvement and job market. The new venture combines three of his passions: Technology and Education and Placement.

The graduate from Illinois Institute of Technology perfected his skills in various roles in multinationals like InfoBlox, Cisco Systems, BlueCoat Systems and successful startups like Nuova Systems and Entera. Through his corporate experience he always came across applicants who were unaware of their core strengths and relied solely on their acquired degrees to get them ahead in life. This presented a unique issue which he found was not addressed by anyone in the job market. He mulled over this idea for about 2 years and then in November 2015 decided to take the plunge into entrepreneurship.



Apart from technology, Mehul loves being in nature and enjoying its wonders. He prefers to spend his free time hiking, camping, Scuba diving and long distance running. He is also a futurist and enjoys astronomy & theoretical physics.