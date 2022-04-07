Mendel Cohen

Mendel Cohen

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Krafted Digital

Mendel Cohen is the CEO of Krafted Digital, a Miami-based digital agency growing businesses and brands through data-driven digital marketing strategies.

https://krafteddigital.com

Follow Mendel Cohen on Social

Latest

Marketing

How Marketers Can Prepare for the Removal of Third-Party Cookies

The removal of third-party cookies will force marketers to revisit their advertising strategies.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like