Mike Canarelli

Mike Canarelli

Guest Writer
Web Talent’s CEO and Co-Founder
Mike Canarelli is CEO and co-founder of Web Talent Marketing in Lancaster, Penn. His Internet marketing agency specializes in content marketing and PR, search engine optimization, paid search management, social media and website design and development. 

More From Mike Canarelli

You Can't Afford to Fixate on Results at Any Cost
Business Management

You Can't Afford to Fixate on Results at Any Cost

There's an upside to giving employees freedom to reach company goals on their own terms, but it isn't all upside.
5 min read
Brexit Is Complicating Digital Marketing and EU Data Privacy
Data Security

Brexit Is Complicating Digital Marketing and EU Data Privacy

An already uncertain framework for protecting users was jolted by Brexit.
7 min read
Digital Marketing in a 'Culture of Victimhood'
Branding

Digital Marketing in a 'Culture of Victimhood'

Given the today's hyper-sensitivity toward misogyny, racism and other forms of bigotry, you may commit unwitting 'microaggressions.' Here's how not to.
5 min read
How Social Impact Strategies Just Might Save the World
Social Impact

How Social Impact Strategies Just Might Save the World

They may also save your company from a damaging corporate misstep.
5 min read
Leverage the Holiday Season's Home Stretch
Holiday Shopping

Leverage the Holiday Season's Home Stretch

Extend promotions, build long-term relationships and be last-minute shopper-friendly. Building customer rapport is a year-round matter.
3 min read
5 Tactics to Get Digitally Prepared for Black Friday Weekend
Holiday Shopping

5 Tactics to Get Digitally Prepared for Black Friday Weekend

Regardless of where you sell your goods or services primarily, a little advanced digital preparation can help you take advantage of "Windfall Weekend."
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.