Michael DiBenedetto

Prior to founding Bootler, Michael attended DePaul Kellstadt to earn an MBA. He has a background in business development, strategy, and healthcare and consumer service marketing. Michael has prior experience running a successful customer experience management mobile app start-up.
Business Failure
Companies Fail When Leadership Isn't Ready to Seize Opportunity
Most company failures can be avoided if leaders understand the variables that give rise to failure.
Brainstorming
The New Rules of Brainstorming
With a few principles in place, most companies can transform group-think meetings into innovative, genuine and honest sessions.