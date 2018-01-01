Michael DiBenedetto

Michael DiBenedetto

Guest Writer
CEO of Bootler

Prior to founding Bootler, Michael attended DePaul Kellstadt to earn an MBA. He has a background in business development, strategy, and healthcare and consumer service marketing.  Michael has prior experience running a successful customer experience management mobile app start-up.  

More From Michael DiBenedetto

Companies Fail When Leadership Isn't Ready to Seize Opportunity
Business Failure

Companies Fail When Leadership Isn't Ready to Seize Opportunity

Most company failures can be avoided if leaders understand the variables that give rise to failure.
4 min read
The New Rules of Brainstorming
Brainstorming

The New Rules of Brainstorming

With a few principles in place, most companies can transform group-think meetings into innovative, genuine and honest sessions.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.