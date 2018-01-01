Guest Writer

CEO of Origin Investments

Michael Episcope cofounded Origin Capital in 2007 with David Scherer to create access to real estate investments and management expertise that were previously only available to institutions. His investment philosophy is rooted in risk management and value creation, and he has purchased and executed more than $650 million of commercial real estate and debt collateralized by commercial real estate. Michael is the former President of the DePaul Real Estate Alumni Alliance, an official mentor to DePaul graduate students and a sustaining sponsor of the DePaul Real Estate Center.