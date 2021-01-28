Michael Faye

Co-founder and CEO of GiveDirectly

Michael Faye is the co-founder and CEO of GiveDirectly, the fastest growing nonprofit of 2020, and TapTap Send, a cross-border financial platform for the frontier markets. He has a PhD in economics from Harvard University.

Latest

Charity

Want Your Charitable Donation to Actually Help Someone? 4 Questions to Ask Before You Give

If it's been a good year, make sure you maximize your impact by donating effectively.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like