Guest Writer

Co-founder and Co-CEO of LoopUp

Michael Hughes is co-CEO and co-founder of LoopUp, an enterprise provider of less painful and more productive conference calls and online meetings. He is based in San Francisco and responsible for LoopUp’s product development and platform operations worldwide. Hughes is also the founder of the Silicon Valley Internship Programme, which offers newly graduating software engineering students from the UK one-year internships in high-growth tech companies in Silicon Valley.