Guest Writer
Partner at Learn Capital
Michael Staton is a partner at Learn Capital where he has helped lead investments in Coursera and CreativeLive. He is the founder and former CEO of Uversity, and is considered a founding conspirator at Dev Bootcamp.

Why There Has Never Been a Better Time to Be an Education Entrepreneur
Six reasons why you should get in on the digital trend of communicating the 3Rs -- and so much more -- via technology.
5 min read
