Michael Welp

Guest Writer
Founder of WMFDP
Michael Welp, Ph.D, co-founded White Men As Full Diversity Partners in 1996. He’s a regular blogger for Catalyst’s MARC -- Men Advocating Real Change -- an online learning community for professionals committed to achieving equality in the workplace. He has co-authored three field guides on skill building for leadership and diversity partnerships.

Workforce Discrimination Is Costing Business $64 Billion Every Year
Workplace Diversity

Raising the issue of job discrimination usually falls to those who are hurt most. Everybody else wants to change the subject.
