Michelle Shemilt

Michelle Shemilt

Michelle Shemilt is the founder of Nudy Patooty, an eco-friendly undershirt line for women that protects women’s clothes from everyday damage and reduces dry-cleaning costs. She also writes weekly on entrepreneurship and personal development on her blog www.michelleshemilt.com.

More From Michelle Shemilt

Are You Really Seeing the Big Picture?
Ready for Anything

Are You Really Seeing the Big Picture?

When entrepreneurs launch a startup, they often get knee-deep in the day-to-day tasks. While this is necessary to get your business of the ground, it is imperative to continue to focus on the long-term strategy.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.