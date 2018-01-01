Mie- Yun Lee

Survey Says.
Surveys and focus groups are like a target-market x-ray. Here's a primer on using these revealing research tools.
Upgrading Your Insurance Policy
Your business has grown beyond the needs of the basic insurance policy you bought in the beginning. Now what?
Get With the Program!
The cutting-edge applications in Entrepreneur's 2003 Complete Guide to Software give new meaning to working smarter, not harder.
Growth Strategies
How to Choose a Temp Company
Minimize your costs and find the best help available by following these guidelines for choosing a temporary staffing company.
Starting a Business
Hire a Consultant to Do What You Can't
Whether you're undertaking a new marketing campaign or installing a computer network, a consultant may have the answers to your questions.
Growth Strategies
Outsource Your HR
Payroll, benefits, hiring, firing, tax compliance--erase those tasks from your to-do list by hiring an HR outsourcing firm.
Starting a Business
Furnish Your Office in Style
Maximize space and improve communication with the right systems furniture in your office.
Growth Strategies
Beware the Toothless Dental Plan
Not all dental plans are created equally. Learn what to look for so you can provide your employees with the best insurance.
Finance
Going After Overdue Accounts
When those invoices just aren't getting paid, you may have to hire a collection agency. Here's how to find the right one.
Marketing
Conducting Surveys and Focus Groups
Check out these effective market research options that won't take a toll on your budget.
Growth Strategies
Car Rental Tips
Save on your business travel budget by renting smart.
Growth Strategies
Increase Benefits Without Decreasing Your Funds
Offer your employees group life insurance--an added benefit for them at a low cost to you.
Growth Strategies
Protect Your Business With BOP Insurance
Rather than buy property and liability insurance, go for the whole package with a business owner's policy.
Finance
Factor Your Receivables for More Cash
Need a quick cash infusion? A factoring service can help you out.
Finance
Add an Accountant to Your Business Team
Let an accountant handle your complex finances so you can concentrate on building your business.