Mie- Yun Lee

Survey Says.

Surveys and focus groups are like a target-market x-ray. Here's a primer on using these revealing research tools.
8 min read
Upgrading Your Insurance Policy

Your business has grown beyond the needs of the basic insurance policy you bought in the beginning. Now what?
8 min read
Get With the Program!

The cutting-edge applications in Entrepreneur's 2003 Complete Guide to Software give new meaning to working smarter, not harder.
1 min read
How to Choose a Temp Company
Growth Strategies

Minimize your costs and find the best help available by following these guidelines for choosing a temporary staffing company.
4 min read
Hire a Consultant to Do What You Can't
Starting a Business

Whether you're undertaking a new marketing campaign or installing a computer network, a consultant may have the answers to your questions.
5 min read
Outsource Your HR
Growth Strategies

Payroll, benefits, hiring, firing, tax compliance--erase those tasks from your to-do list by hiring an HR outsourcing firm.
9 min read
Furnish Your Office in Style
Starting a Business

Maximize space and improve communication with the right systems furniture in your office.
3 min read
Beware the Toothless Dental Plan
Growth Strategies

Not all dental plans are created equally. Learn what to look for so you can provide your employees with the best insurance.
3 min read
Going After Overdue Accounts
Finance

When those invoices just aren't getting paid, you may have to hire a collection agency. Here's how to find the right one.
5 min read
Conducting Surveys and Focus Groups
Marketing

Check out these effective market research options that won't take a toll on your budget.
8 min read
Car Rental Tips
Growth Strategies

Save on your business travel budget by renting smart.
7 min read
Increase Benefits Without Decreasing Your Funds
Growth Strategies

Offer your employees group life insurance--an added benefit for them at a low cost to you.
6 min read
Protect Your Business With BOP Insurance
Growth Strategies

Rather than buy property and liability insurance, go for the whole package with a business owner's policy.
3 min read
Factor Your Receivables for More Cash
Finance

Need a quick cash infusion? A factoring service can help you out.
3 min read
Add an Accountant to Your Business Team
Finance

Let an accountant handle your complex finances so you can concentrate on building your business.
8 min read
