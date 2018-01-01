Miguel Helft

Miguel Helft is a senior writer at Fortune, writing frequently about technology.

More From Miguel Helft

Google CEO: This Is Why Dominant Tech Companies Falter

Failed technology companies are great at refining what they do, but not reinventing it, Google's Larry Page says.
The Incredibly Fast Rise of Google's New Product Chief

A little-known and soft-spoken middle manager has become a clear No. 2 to Google CEO Larry Page. Here's how.
Was Yahoo's Tumblr Acquisition a Flop?

The $1.1 billion acquisition has failed to deliver a desperately needed revenue boost, but that doesn't mean CEO Marissa Mayer should halt all acquisitions.
