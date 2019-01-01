My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mike Davie

Mike Davie

CEO-founder, Quadrant

About Mike Davie

 

Mike is the CEO and founder of Quadrant, a platform that maps and authenticates raw location and point-of-interest (POI) data, making it easier to buy and sell quality, authentic data feeds, spurring innovation and solutions. 

More From Mike Davie

Why Bad Data Could Cost Entrepreneurs Millions
Data Management

Why Bad Data Could Cost Entrepreneurs Millions

The one constant is that the only thing worse than not having any data at all, is drawing the wrong conclusions from bad data
5 min read