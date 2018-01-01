Guest Writer

President of SAP SuccessFactors

Mike Ettling is president of SAP SuccessFactors. A seasoned executive with global experience in human capital and financial management, Ettling leads the HR line of business for SAP SE, which includes the leading cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors solutions and its 46 million users, plus the SAP ERP Human Capital Management solutions – numbering over 19,000 customers worldwide.