Mike Ettling is president of SAP SuccessFactors. A seasoned executive with global experience in human capital and financial management, Ettling leads the HR line of business for SAP SE, which includes the leading cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors solutions and its 46 million users, plus the SAP ERP Human Capital Management solutions – numbering over 19,000 customers worldwide.
Biases
Only You Can Overcome the Invisible Barrier Keeping You From the Best Available Talent
Unconscious bias is a learned mindset. Leaders who truly want the best teams will look beyond their own experiences to attract and retain a diverse workforce.