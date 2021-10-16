Mike Ficara

Mike Ficara

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
COO at Brand Ethos and Top Score Writing

Mike Ficara is an entrepreneur and consultant. He's worked in a variety of industries going from the classroom to the boardroom, which provided insight into how people learn and what motivates them to succeed. He is the author of "Like Socks on a Rooster" and host of the podcast "The Start Down."

https://mikeficara.com/

Follow Mike Ficara on Social

LinkedIn Instagram Youtube Book

Latest

The Business Traveler's Journal

Midlife Entrepreneurs Have a Lot of Life Left in Them

They have made an impact over the years, but what is next? It's their turn to fund and lead the next generation of innovation.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like