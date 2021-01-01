Mike Seper

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Mike Seper is an entrepreneur, educator and leader on the Washington University campus and in the community. He assists the National Science Foundation I-Corps program as site director, mentor and Kauffman Foundation advocate.

4 Reasons Why Entrepreneurship Instructors Should Reconsider Required Textbooks

Educators don't need a textbook to teach innovation and entrepreneurship.

