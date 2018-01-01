Miriam Muley

Miriam Muley, CEO of The 85% Niche, helps companies market and sell to women of diverse ethnic backgrounds. She co-founded Multi-Influentials, a joint initiative with the vox collective, to help brands address the untapped business opportunity among all women of color. Muley is also the author of The 85% Niche: The Power of Women of All Colors--Latina, Black, and Asian.

Tap Multi-Influential Referral Power
5 steps will help you turn your customers into referral sources.
7 min read
Establish Trust to Reap Sales
Your nonverbal message is saying more than you think to women of color.
5 min read
Introducing the Multi-Influential Women of Color
With control over 85 percent of purchases, they are the comptrollers of the new consumerism
5 min read
