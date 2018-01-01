Mitchell Levy is the CEO and Thought Leader Architect at THiNKaha, a community leader at ThoughtLeader.ceo and "chief aha instigator" at the Aha Amplifier. Levy is an Amazon bestselling author with 25 business books, has provided strategic consulting to more than 100 companies, has advised over 500 CEOs on critical business issues through the CEO networking groups he's run and has been chairman of the board of a NASDAQ-listed company.
Social Media Marketing
3 Ways to Get Business Recognition on Social Media
To ensure your long-term viability, put a consistent program in place to increase your 'likes.'
Personal Branding
Want to Make Your Business Grow? Become a Thought Leader -- Quickly.
Business success of a product or service is not just based on the brand of the company but also the brand and reputation of the people that run it.