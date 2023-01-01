Mohamed Elhawary
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of BeUniqueness
Help startups and small to medium-sized businesses to go from struggling to make any sales to SCALING to 6 – 7 figures and beyond, as well as build DFY (NOT DWY) passive income opportunities from scratch for Genuine investors, Full time employees, Full time Mums, Entrepreneurs and Retirees.
Latest
Business Models
How This New Style of Ecommerce is Transforming Online Business
Ecommerce is complex and time-consuming, and Done For You (DFY) services offer a way to outsource day-to-day operations to professionals, saving you time, money, and stress. It allows entrepreneurs to focus on other aspects of their business while experts take care of the operational tasks, leading to higher conversion rates and increased revenue potential.