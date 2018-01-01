Guest Writer

Co-founder, Bobble Keyboard

Mohd. Wassem is the Co-founder & MD of Bobble – a Selfie-based customizable emoji mobile app that enables individuals to engage in highly personalized self-expression on mobile. His principal responsibilities in the company involve developing strategic plans for business growth and employee engagement with specific emphasis on talent management and business development.

A graduate in Economics from Delhi University, Wassem brings over 10 years of corporate and consulting experience to the company. He began his professional career as an officer with NTPC – India's largest energy corporation. He has also been associated with Aricent as Lead Executive – Organizational Development followed by a stint with Deloitte as a Management Consultant. However, driven by ambition, Wassem decided to quit his cushy corporate job, and took the plunge towards entrepreneurship with Bobble.

With a motto that says ‘Just do it!’ he plans to make Bobble an independent enterprise in the next 5 years with aspirations to add value to its investors, employees, product partners, content partners and end users. Furthermore, he hopes to develop and distribute Bobble’s unique technology globally and make it one of the most popular emoji apps in the world.