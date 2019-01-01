My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mohit Agarwal

Mohit Agarwal

CEO and Co-founder, Adda52.com

About Mohit Agarwal

Mohit Agarwal is the CEO and Co-Founder of Adda52.com, India’s first ever online poker website. He founded the company with a vision of transforming the landscape of online gaming, especially mind and skill-based games in India. He has several patents filed under his name in the United States Patent & Trademark Office. He strongly believes with growing Internet infrastructure and rise in smartphone user base; the genre of mind/skill-based games is bound to see huge growth in the country

More From Mohit Agarwal

Poker – A Game teaching Life Lessons
Poker

Poker – A Game teaching Life Lessons

Poker is a rollercoaster of emotions – stress, excitement and anxiety are some of the many emotions that you will experience
3 min read