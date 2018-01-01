Mohit Sahney

Guest Writer
Managing Director & CEO, Finova Capital

Is Indian Government Doing Enough to Support MSMEs?
MSME

By supporting MSMEs, one can ensure access to better opportunities and standards of livings for the rural population.
4 min read
Are MSMEs Working as Startups for Rural and Semi Urban India?
MSMEs

While credit accessibility seems to be the focal point for MSMEs, start-ups are vying for a bigger share in the economy.
5 min read
How Lending Mechanisms in Rural & Semi Urban Markets Function
Lending

Customers keep shifting in this ecosystem from money lender to BANKS via NBFC's & new set of customers reach out to local money lenders, thereby adding to the market size.
4 min read
