Moustafa Mahmoud

Founder and CEO, Cognitev
Moustafa Mahmoud is the founder and CEO at Cognitev, a technology company that creates marketing and advertising products powered by artificial intelligence. He is responsible for scaling up the business, establishing an experienced team and developing the brand’s key products, AdRelated.com and Instascaler.com, in an effort to deliver a new approach to advertising using artificial intelligence and semantic technologies. Prior to setting up Cognitev, Mahmoud was the CEO of ShopShopMe.com, the Middle East’s first and only shopping search engine, which allowed consumers to search for products across a number of online and offline stores from one single platform. Mahmoud holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

