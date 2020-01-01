Mouza Obaid Al Nasri

Mrs. Mouza Al Nasri is the Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED), Abu Dhabi, a government entity established in 2007 to foster entrepreneurship and develop thriving and competitive SMEs in the UAE. Prior to becoming the Acting CEO, she has been heading the core functional departments at KFED.

Mrs. Mouza has been an active member in the growth and success of Khalifa Fund. She has been involved in planning and spreading the awareness of entrepreneurship culture in the country, developing strategies and initiatives to foster entrepreneurship, setting up processes and support structures for entrepreneurs and SMEs.

Mrs. Mouza is a board member of Sougha Establishment, a social enterprise fully owned by KFED aimed at creating market links that improve the sustainability of Emirati micro-businesses, the preservation of heritage, and socio-economic development in opportunity-scarce regions of the UAE. Mrs. Mouza is also a board member at the Khalifa Innovation Center, an incubator that focuses on promoting innovative projects. In addition, she is a board member in the UAE Franchise Development Association.

Mrs. Mouza graduated with a Bachelor’s degree specializing in Management Information Science from the Business College, Zayed University. In addition, she has an Executive MBA degree from the Zayed University.