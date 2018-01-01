Mr. Kate is a multi-hyphenate Interior Designer, YouTuber, and self-professed Creative Weirdo. With a roster of clients including YouTube’s top talent, Mr. Kate has reached millions of people worldwide with her viral Interior Design and DIY YouTube content, jewelry, beauty and home decor products, best-selling book, and signature #whynot attitude.
No-Paint-Allowed Office Makeover
The final episode of this season of Office Goals on the Road brings Kate and Joey to Abrams Artist Agency, where they collab with their friends Jade and Amanda to work around the "no paint allowed" rule to give their personal offices and the company green room impressive, modern makeovers.
Meh to Manly Office Makeover
Heading to a company with a name like "Lord Danger," Kate and Joey have their work cut out for them to give this next office a makeover that brings some productivity to this production team, and also emphasizes the unique, old school vibe of its employees!
Cluttered to Creative Office Makeover
In this episode of Office Goals on the Road, Kate and Joey transform a storage room/ library into a perfect brainstorming space for the marketing of teaching accessories!
Office Goals on the Road: Pink Floors Makeover
Mr. Kate makes over the central office of a creative workspace/studio from the bottom up - starting with bright pink floors!
Colorful Room Makeover for a Good Cause
Office Goals lends a helping hand to a local Los Angeles non-profit for homeless youth by transforming their mental services and therapy offices.
Office Goals on the Road: From Ugly to Organized
Mr. Kate goes green to give a matcha tea company an organization-centric office makeover!