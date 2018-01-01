Murtaza Manji

Guest Writer
Founder, ActionCOACH Middle East

Murtaza Manji is an award-winning Business Coach and the founder of Kaizen Consulting, the first ActionCOACH firm in the Middle East. In the last six years, he has worked with over 400 successful CEOs, directors and business owners from over 15 different industries in Dubai and London to achieve higher profits, greater productivity from their teams, and sustainable growth by creating efficient systems and structures.

More From Murtaza Manji

Three Strategies For A Profitable Summer
Growth Strategies

Three Strategies For A Profitable Summer

Here are three tried-and-tested strategies for making the most of quieter times.
4 min read
A Better Investment Than Bitcoin
Personal Development

A Better Investment Than Bitcoin

Three reasons why focusing on one's personal development is better than investing in Bitcoin.
4 min read
The Upsides Of Downsides: Three Benefits Of Challenging Times In Your Business
Growth Strategies

The Upsides Of Downsides: Three Benefits Of Challenging Times In Your Business

Here are three lesser-mentioned (and great!) outcomes of downturns.
4 min read
The How-To: Building Your Personal Infrastructure
Growth Strategies

The How-To: Building Your Personal Infrastructure

Warren Buffett put it best when he said, "The best investment you will ever make is in yourself."
8 min read
A One-Page Leadership Textbook (Courtesy An Email from Elon Musk)
Leadership

A One-Page Leadership Textbook (Courtesy An Email from Elon Musk)

A few key points in Elon Musk's letter to the Tesla staff are worth much deeper examination.
6 min read
Five Tips To Keep Your Business On Track During Ramadan
Growth Strategies

Five Tips To Keep Your Business On Track During Ramadan

While business hours and public etiquette change during the month, here are five tips to help you keep on track with your enterprise during the change.
4 min read
Seven Tech-Free Keys to Trump the Electronics Ban
News and Trends

Seven Tech-Free Keys to Trump the Electronics Ban

We've listed seven proven keys -which don't involve a glowing screen- to make you better prepared for success when you land than when you departed.
6 min read
Why Automation Matters To Your SME
Business Automation

Why Automation Matters To Your SME

How to properly implement automation concepts to increase productivity in SMEs.
6 min read
Seven Steps For Maximizing Your Personal Brand
Personal Branding

Seven Steps For Maximizing Your Personal Brand

While even the most committed owners may focus solely on their business profiles, do not be deceived: there is untapped gold in your personal brand.
7 min read
Making A Plan For Yourself? Great. Now Action It.
Growth Strategies

Making A Plan For Yourself? Great. Now Action It.

Stop planning! Yes, you read that right. Stop planning. Immediately.
4 min read
