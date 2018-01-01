Guest Writer

Founder, ActionCOACH Middle East

Murtaza Manji is an award-winning Business Coach and the founder of Kaizen Consulting, the first ActionCOACH firm in the Middle East. In the last six years, he has worked with over 400 successful CEOs, directors and business owners from over 15 different industries in Dubai and London to achieve higher profits, greater productivity from their teams, and sustainable growth by creating efficient systems and structures.