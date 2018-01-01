Muthu Singaram and Prathistha Jain

Muthu Singaram and Prathistha Jain

Contributor
CEO, IIT Madras HTIC Incubator and Director at Vibazone Private Limited
Muthu Singaram is the CEO of IIT Madras HTIC Incubator. And, Prathistha Jain is the Director at Vibazone Pvt. Ltd. 

Some of the Challenges Medical Technology is Grappling With
Technology

The development and growth of medical technology lies in the hands of engineers and doctors to collaborate and solve the problem statements in the current scenario
4 min read
Types of Prototype and their Usage
Prototype

A vertical prototype is the back end of a product like a database generation to test front end
4 min read
What is the Difference between Proof of Concept and Prototype ?
Prototypes

A prototype has almost all the functionalities of the end product, but will generally not be as efficient, artistically designed, or durable.
3 min read
Are You Ready for Your Prototype?
Prototype

Market study often reveals counter-intuitive facts about the market even if you think you are well acquainted with it
3 min read
What Metrics Makes a Successful Incubator?
Incubators

Incubators must set a combination of success metrics which is relevant and in tandem with the objectives
4 min read
Partnerships, Linkages, Networks and Service Providers an Incubator Needs
Incubators

Incubators have a stronger standing if they are supported by a partnership of public and private sectors
4 min read
How to Make an Incubator Resourceful?
Incubators

Incubators are set up to create sustainable and strong entrepreneurial support infrastructure
5 min read
How Deep is your Mentor Pool?
Mentoring

The real value in mentoring happens when people explore deeper issues such as identity, beliefs, interest, motivation and career paths
5 min read
How to Build a Robust Mentoring Relationship Using These Ingredients
Mentoring

Mentors should not impose any decision on the mentee, as often mentees feel obliged to accept the decision even though they feel otherwise
5 min read
Love and Fear: Struggles Involved in Mentorship
Mentorship

Mentor's job is to help the mentee unleash hidden potential which in turn benefits others
5 min read
Relationship Between a Founder and an Enthusiast – A Newfangled Perspective
founder-enthusiast

Research shows that people put more into relationships when they share common values and personalities
5 min read
