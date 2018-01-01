Muthu Singaram and Prathistha Jain

Technology
Some of the Challenges Medical Technology is Grappling With
The development and growth of medical technology lies in the hands of engineers and doctors to collaborate and solve the problem statements in the current scenario
Prototype
Types of Prototype and their Usage
A vertical prototype is the back end of a product like a database generation to test front end
Prototypes
What is the Difference between Proof of Concept and Prototype ?
A prototype has almost all the functionalities of the end product, but will generally not be as efficient, artistically designed, or durable.
Prototype
Are You Ready for Your Prototype?
Market study often reveals counter-intuitive facts about the market even if you think you are well acquainted with it
Incubators
What Metrics Makes a Successful Incubator?
Incubators must set a combination of success metrics which is relevant and in tandem with the objectives
Incubators
Partnerships, Linkages, Networks and Service Providers an Incubator Needs
Incubators have a stronger standing if they are supported by a partnership of public and private sectors
Incubators
How to Make an Incubator Resourceful?
Incubators are set up to create sustainable and strong entrepreneurial support infrastructure
Mentoring
How Deep is your Mentor Pool?
The real value in mentoring happens when people explore deeper issues such as identity, beliefs, interest, motivation and career paths
Mentoring
How to Build a Robust Mentoring Relationship Using These Ingredients
Mentors should not impose any decision on the mentee, as often mentees feel obliged to accept the decision even though they feel otherwise
Mentorship
Love and Fear: Struggles Involved in Mentorship
Mentor's job is to help the mentee unleash hidden potential which in turn benefits others
founder-enthusiast
Relationship Between a Founder and an Enthusiast – A Newfangled Perspective
Research shows that people put more into relationships when they share common values and personalities