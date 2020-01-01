Nadeem Khan is a futurist, business author, keynote speaker, leadership coach and consultant in organisational strategy, digital transformation and the future of work. Over the past decade, he has advised and worked with many of the world’s best known organisations including Coca-Cola, Goeth Institut, Avery Dennison, PARCO and Avari International Hotels on improving business performance through their people.

Born in Pakistan and brought up in the UK, Nadeem received his initial education in Scotland. After returning to Pakistan, he received his MBA from the Institute of Business Management and qualified as an academic to kick start his career in academia and subsequently ventured into organizational development consulting. Nadeem was later awarded a scholarship by the Department of Leadership & Management at Lancaster University to take up a master’s program in Human Resources & Consulting. At Lancaster, Nadeem’s research interests were focused on understanding the importance of human capital analytics to improve organisational performance which culminated with a distinction. Nadeem resides in England with his family and has since been part of several globally recognised initiatives that are revolutionising HR, people management and the future of work.

A fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and advance level 7 post graduate diploma holder in human resource development, Nadeem is a regular contributor to People Management magazine, The UK Domain and LinkedIn. He is an instructor and trainer for AIHR Academy, MBL Seminars and the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce. Nadeem also dedicates his time as a mentor to Lancaster University’s career mentoring programme. He is the co-author of ‘Introduction to People Analytics - A Practical Guide to Data Driven HR published by Kogan Page. Currently, he is the managing director at Optimizhr Ltd. – a data and people analytics solution provider offering services that amplify and align organizational strategy with capability towards business optimization.