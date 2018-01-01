Nagendran S

Guest Writer

Executive Vice President, MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd

Mr. Nagendran heads Solutions & Business Development at MeritTrac. An engineering graduate from Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai and an MBA from Bellevue University, NE, USA, Nagendran has rich experience of working with engineering and technology based companies in his career spanning over two decades. During this tenure, Nagendran contributed extensively in developing applications and solutions to various customers for solving their business problems. In his career, Nagendran has been in the forefront of imparting skills on products and business functions and carries the experience of moving across products, services and markets.

Nagendran has in the past held leadership positions in companies like Larsen & Toubro and Sify Technologies where he put his executive leadership, people management, team building and strategizing skills to best effect. Through his work experience, he has garnered deep knowledge in ICT, Enterprise Telecom, Networks, IT Infrastructure and Data Center & Remote Infrastructure Management.

Nagendran has a flair for learning for real life and carries a bigger ambition of making a difference to a large section of people in their life.