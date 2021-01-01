Naïma Chikhi is a PhD researcher at Sorbonne University in Paris, and a lecturer at Paris Sorbonne Abu Dhabi University. Her areas of expertise include cultural policies in the Arab region and public diplomacy. She studied archaeology and cultural management at Université Libre de Bruxelles, before starting her career in international relations. She has worked for international organizations and governments in the US, GCC, North Africa, and Europe, where she is currently based.