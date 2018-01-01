Nancy MacIntyre

Nancy MacIntyre

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder, Fingerprint

Nancy MacIntyre is the founder and CEO of Fingerprint, a mobile technology company that offers customized mobile networks for global brands working with hundreds of developers to curate and create the best mobile learning and fun apps for kids. Nancy brings a lifetime of expertise in the gaming industry, from kids to adults and learning to entertainment. She hailed from Leapfrog, Lucas Arts and Hasbro Interactive before launching Fingerprint in December 2011. Fingerprint curates interactive, kid-centered content from some of the most innovative developers around the world and helps distribute it on the Fingerprint network and licensed networks (for top global brands like Samsung, Astro, Sylvan Learning, and more to come).

More From Nancy MacIntyre

A Female Founder's Tips for Fundraising
Female Entrepreneurs

A Female Founder's Tips for Fundraising

The odds may be stacked against you, but with some determination, you can get what you want.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.