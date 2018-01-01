Guest Writer

CEO and Co-Founder, Fingerprint

Nancy MacIntyre is the founder and CEO of Fingerprint, a mobile technology company that offers customized mobile networks for global brands working with hundreds of developers to curate and create the best mobile learning and fun apps for kids. Nancy brings a lifetime of expertise in the gaming industry, from kids to adults and learning to entertainment. She hailed from Leapfrog, Lucas Arts and Hasbro Interactive before launching Fingerprint in December 2011. Fingerprint curates interactive, kid-centered content from some of the most innovative developers around the world and helps distribute it on the Fingerprint network and licensed networks (for top global brands like Samsung, Astro, Sylvan Learning, and more to come).